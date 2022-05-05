BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.69. 1,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 11.93% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

