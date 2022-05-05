BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE BKN opened at $15.23 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 13,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

