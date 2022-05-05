BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 50,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 104,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,565 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

TCPC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,543. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $793.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital (Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.