Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 684,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.
About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.