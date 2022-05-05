Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 684,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

