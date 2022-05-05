Blankinship & Foster LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. American National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

VO stock traded down $9.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.61. 49,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $214.91 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

