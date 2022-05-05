Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

BE stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,560. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,960 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

