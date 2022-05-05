Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.52 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.52 ($0.09). 1,352,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,110,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of £76.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.87.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

