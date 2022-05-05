BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.60 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $4.60, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

NYSE BXC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $97.91. 358,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.59. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $952.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BlueLinx by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,881,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BXC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

