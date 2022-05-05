Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.57. 6,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,227. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $53.26 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $45,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

