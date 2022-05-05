B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.70

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.70 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 51861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRRY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.25.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

