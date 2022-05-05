BMO Capital Markets Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $160.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $204.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $122.22 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.21.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.