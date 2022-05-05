BMO Capital Markets Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$26.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 42.08% from the stock’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.98.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.30. 135,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,132. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$733.28 million and a P/E ratio of 7.79. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$18.21 and a twelve month high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

