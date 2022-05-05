BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,690,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,386,609 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $119,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,209 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,102,000 after acquiring an additional 91,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,503,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,602,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879,764. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

