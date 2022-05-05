BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,386,609 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $119,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,602,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,879,764. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

