BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

NYSE:DHF opened at $2.57 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 972,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 238,401 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.