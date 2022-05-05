BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:DHF opened at $2.57 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
