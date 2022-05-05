Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Boise Cascade stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 387,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,019. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

