BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.5-16.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.92 billion.

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.93. 60,215 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,609. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.

BorgWarner last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner's revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.70.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after purchasing an additional 214,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 480,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 5,668.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 416,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

