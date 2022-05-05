Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,812 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $43,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after buying an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 54.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 293.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $80,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,743 shares of company stock worth $5,294,188. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

BSX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 655,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

