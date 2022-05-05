BP (LON:BP) Price Target Increased to GBX 500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 450 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.25) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.68) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.12) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 509.38 ($6.36).

Shares of LON:BP opened at GBX 415.90 ($5.20) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £81.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 379.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.24. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.24).

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($460.96). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($385.71). Insiders purchased a total of 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 in the last 90 days.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

