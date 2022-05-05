BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BP opened at GBX 415.90 ($5.20) on Thursday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 379.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 367.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.40 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95.
In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £308.76 ($385.71). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £371.45 ($464.02). Insiders purchased 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 over the last quarter.
About BP (Get Rating)
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
