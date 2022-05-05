Bread (BRD) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Bread (BRD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a total market cap of $12.58 million and $673,532.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.