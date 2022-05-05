Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Buys A$233,100.00 in Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW – Get Rating) insider Michael Millner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$23.31 ($16.42) per share, with a total value of A$233,100.00 ($164,154.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and North America. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The company's building products comprise clay bricks and pavers, cement, masonry blocks, retaining wall systems, engineered and stone pavers, precast walling and flooring panels, concrete and terracotta roof tiles, terracotta façades systems, floor tiles, timber battens, and fiber cement walling panels and roof battens.

