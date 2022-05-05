Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading 8.3% Lower This Week

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $67,731.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00218437 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00467513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00039136 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,546.70 or 1.96261172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

