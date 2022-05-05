Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 942,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.95. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $91.66 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after purchasing an additional 68,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

