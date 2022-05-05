Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $8.64 on Thursday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,285. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.43.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 68,589 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

