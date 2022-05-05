Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 3,815 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $15.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $393.10. 28,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.23 and its 200-day moving average is $387.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.77 and a 1-year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

