Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 5,422 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Shares of MA traded down $15.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.39. 156,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,528. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,741 shares of company stock valued at $179,007,925. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

