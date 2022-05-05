Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 719 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 72,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,183. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.49.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.