Broadleaf Partners LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,586. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.52 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

