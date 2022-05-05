Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post $0.70 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,211,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.29. 169,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.