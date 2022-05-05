Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post $0.70 EPS

Brokerages predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 103,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,211,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.29. 169,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

