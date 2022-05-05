Brokerages Anticipate Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) to Post $2.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $1.97. Shell posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shell will report full-year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $10.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shell.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $90.22 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.37%.

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,440 ($30.48) to GBX 2,570 ($32.10) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.46) to GBX 2,551 ($31.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,850 ($35.60) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,177.86.

SHEL stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 82,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,795. Shell has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The company has a market cap of $215.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell (SHEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.