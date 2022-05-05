Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will announce $1.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 million. Aravive reported sales of $260,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 311.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $5.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $9.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.26 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 526.08%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aravive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aravive by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aravive by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARAV traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 59,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.57. Aravive has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

