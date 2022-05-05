Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.18. 568,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,753. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

