Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Posted by on May 5th, 2022

Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHCGet Rating) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.18. 568,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,753. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.