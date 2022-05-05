Brokerages Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Announce $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $41.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 102.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 59.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 140,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

