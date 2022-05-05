Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Post $0.90 EPS

Brokerages expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.99. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

MGY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

