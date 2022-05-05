Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.59.

NYSE SHAK opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 11.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

