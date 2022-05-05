Brokerages Expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) to post $11.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allstate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.40 billion and the lowest is $11.23 billion. Allstate posted sales of $12.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allstate will report full-year sales of $47.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.16 billion to $48.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.05 billion to $50.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allstate.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.21.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allstate by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALL traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,120. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allstate (ALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.