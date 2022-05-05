Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) to announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.69 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

SMG stock traded down $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.54. The company had a trading volume of 588,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $98.61 and a fifty-two week high of $247.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

