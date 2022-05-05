Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $58.04

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 14.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Bilibili by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bilibili by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,304,000 after acquiring an additional 287,207 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Bilibili by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 281,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,523,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

