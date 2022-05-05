Brokerages Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target at $59.40

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of BLFS stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 483,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,015. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.80. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.77 million, a PE ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 2.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $339,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,420 shares of company stock worth $2,919,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 107,584 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

