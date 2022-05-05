Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target at $111.00

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHOOY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.52) to GBX 111 ($1.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Investec upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $17.89 on Monday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

