Brokerages Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target at $194.17

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.17.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CCMP traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.31. The stock had a trading volume of 236,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.85. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403,767 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 6,676.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,846,000 after acquiring an additional 333,296 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,565,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,170,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

