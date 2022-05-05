Brokerages Set Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Target Price at $33.57

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

MSP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.57. 842,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,297. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of -0.27.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datto will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 76,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,631,641.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,876.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $854,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,398,569. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Datto by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

