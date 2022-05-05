Brokerages Set Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT at $299.00

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.71.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $294.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $188.17 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $279.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

