Brokerages Set Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target at $90.50

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FELE traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.08. 228,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,370. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 26.7% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 97,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

