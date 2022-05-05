Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Target Price at €68.45

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.45 ($72.06).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

HEI stock traded up €0.20 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €55.42 ($58.34). The company had a trading volume of 746,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a 12-month high of €78.58 ($82.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.87.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

