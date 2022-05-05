Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price at C$15.79

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HR.UN. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$12.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.06. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.23.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 2,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,131.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,089 shares in the company, valued at C$27,131.93. Also, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,098.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,864 shares of company stock worth $76,520.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

