Brokerages Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target at $19.48

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.48.

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF remained flat at $$10.50 on Thursday. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

