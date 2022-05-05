Brokerages Set Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target at $18.20

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 305.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $13.77 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.51). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $221.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

