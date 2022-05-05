Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Target Price at $26.91

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWSC. Barclays decreased their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut PowerSchool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of PWSC stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 23,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,065. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.